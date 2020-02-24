Cuisine De Provence – Culinary Instructor Spotlight at Spice Box

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Jackie Quintero, a Hospitality Management senior at the U of I, joins us with a preview of the upcoming Spice Box dinner: Cuisine De Provence – Culinary Instructor Spotlight.

Here’s more from the Spice Box:

This meal is themed around Provence, France. The menu has been developed by the two culinary instructors that we have working in the Hospitality Management program. Chef Jonny Davidson and Carter Phillips put the menu together. It’s really something special. We’re all excited to see their skill on display.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4

CUISINE DE PROVENCE – CULINARY INSTRUCTOR SPOTLIGHT

The food of Provence, a beautiful region in southeast France near the Mediterranean Sea, resembles more closely the sumptuous cuisine of Italy.

Jackie is featuring the meals dessert which features fresh handmade citrus macarons. They’re incredible!

Call 217-333-6520

Online: Https://Go.Aces.Illinois.Edu/Spiceboxreservations

Half Hour Time Slots:

5, 5:30, 6, 6:30, 7:00, And 7:30 P.M