“Cuina Catalana: A Night in Barcelona” featured at The Spice Box

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

U of I student chef, Julio Zacarias, is a senior in the hospitality management program at U of I.

Julio is showcasing his dessert. It’s called Crema Catalana.
It’s similar to a crème brulee, however it has Spanish influences instead of French.

DINNER FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7TH
“CUINA CATALANA: A NIGHT IN BARCELONA”


MAKE RESERVATIONS
CALL 217-333-6520
ONLINE: https://go.aces.illinois.edu/spiceboxreservations
HALF HOUR TIME SLOTS:
5, 5:30, 6, 6:30, 7:00, and 7:30 p.m

CREMA CATALANA

Yield: 6 – 4 floz
Portion: 4 fl oz
Num Portions: 6
Prep: 5 min
Cook: 2 hours infuse+ 15 min+ 2 hours cool

Ingredients:
6 egg yolks
24 fl oz 2% milk
.75 cups granulated sugar
1T imitation vanilla
1/3 cup cornstarch
½ tsp cinnamon or 1 cinnamon stick
5 g lemon zest
6T sugar
18 blackberries
12 strawberries
18 raspberries

Directions:

  1. Zest lemon. Add zest, milk, vanilla, cinnamon and ½ cup sugar
  2. Cook over low heat until milk reaches 200 degrees Fahrenheit. Remove milk from heat and cover. Let
    infuse for 2 hours.
  3. While milk is cooling, whisk together the egg yolks, remaining ¼ cup sugar and cornstarch. Whisk
    until smooth. Refrigerate until ready to use.
  4. Strain infused milk into clean trunnion. Bring to boil over medium to low heat. Turn off heat.
  5. Slowly whisk ½ cup of hot milk mixture into egg yolk mixture to temper eggs. Strain egg yolk
    mixture into milk mixture whisking constantly. Turn heat to low and cook, whisking constantly for 5
    minutes, until thick. Remove immediately from heat
  6. Place 4 oz of custard into each ramekin. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours.
  7. Before serving add even 1 T layer of granulated sugar and brulee the top using broiler. Cool for 5 min
    to create classic hard crust. Garnish with strawberries (cut in fan), blueberries, raspberries,
    blackberries, and mint in center. Store in fridge until ready to serve.

