“Cuina Catalana: A Night in Barcelona” featured at The Spice Box

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

U of I student chef, Julio Zacarias, is a senior in the hospitality management program at U of I.

Julio is showcasing his dessert. It’s called Crema Catalana.

It’s similar to a crème brulee, however it has Spanish influences instead of French.

DINNER FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7TH

“CUINA CATALANA: A NIGHT IN BARCELONA”



MAKE RESERVATIONS

CALL 217-333-6520

ONLINE: https://go.aces.illinois.edu/spiceboxreservations

HALF HOUR TIME SLOTS:

5, 5:30, 6, 6:30, 7:00, and 7:30 p.m

CREMA CATALANA

Yield: 6 – 4 floz

Portion: 4 fl oz

Num Portions: 6

Prep: 5 min

Cook: 2 hours infuse+ 15 min+ 2 hours cool

Ingredients:

6 egg yolks

24 fl oz 2% milk

.75 cups granulated sugar

1T imitation vanilla

1/3 cup cornstarch

½ tsp cinnamon or 1 cinnamon stick

5 g lemon zest

6T sugar

18 blackberries

12 strawberries

18 raspberries

Directions: