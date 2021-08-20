Cucumber Greek Salad with Shanisty Ireland

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re exploring the flavors of Greece today with Shanisty Ireland, Food and Lifestyle Influencer.

Yaya’s Garden

● Find Yaya’s Garden at Art Mart.
● Learn more about Yaya’s Garden at https://www.yayas.garden
● Follow Yaya’s Garden on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook @yayas.garden
● Viewers can learn more about me at https://shesbecomingdomestic.com/

Cucumber Greek Salad

Ingredients:
● 2 cucumbers, peeled and chopped into 1/4 slices
● 4-6 Roma tomatoes, chopped
● 1/2 of a red onion, sliced
● 1/4 cup olive oil
● 1 1/2 tbsp lemon juice
● 2 tsp dried oregano
● 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
● Salt and Pepper, to taste
● Black olives, pitted and sliced (to taste)

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl, combine cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions.
  2. In a smaller bowl, mix the olive oil, lemon juice, and dried oregano. Pour over the vegetables and mix well. Season salad with salt and pepper.
  3. Sprinkle feta cheese and olives over the top of salad and mix. Taste and adjust spices if need be. Refrigerate until ready to eat. Enjoy!

