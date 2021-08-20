Cucumber Greek Salad with Shanisty Ireland

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
We’re exploring the flavors of Greece today with Shanisty Ireland, Food and Lifestyle Influencer.
Yaya’s Garden
● Find Yaya’s Garden at Art Mart.
● Learn more about Yaya’s Garden at https://www.yayas.garden
● Follow Yaya’s Garden on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook @yayas.garden
● Viewers can learn more about me at https://shesbecomingdomestic.com/
Cucumber Greek Salad
Ingredients:
● 2 cucumbers, peeled and chopped into 1/4 slices
● 4-6 Roma tomatoes, chopped
● 1/2 of a red onion, sliced
● 1/4 cup olive oil
● 1 1/2 tbsp lemon juice
● 2 tsp dried oregano
● 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
● Salt and Pepper, to taste
● Black olives, pitted and sliced (to taste)
Directions:
- In a large bowl, combine cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions.
- In a smaller bowl, mix the olive oil, lemon juice, and dried oregano. Pour over the vegetables and mix well. Season salad with salt and pepper.
- Sprinkle feta cheese and olives over the top of salad and mix. Taste and adjust spices if need be. Refrigerate until ready to eat. Enjoy!