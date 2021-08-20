Cucumber Greek Salad with Shanisty Ireland

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re exploring the flavors of Greece today with Shanisty Ireland, Food and Lifestyle Influencer.

Yaya’s Garden

● Find Yaya’s Garden at Art Mart.

● Learn more about Yaya’s Garden at https://www.yayas.garden

● Follow Yaya’s Garden on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook @yayas.garden

● Viewers can learn more about me at https://shesbecomingdomestic.com/

Cucumber Greek Salad

Ingredients:

● 2 cucumbers, peeled and chopped into 1/4 slices

● 4-6 Roma tomatoes, chopped

● 1/2 of a red onion, sliced

● 1/4 cup olive oil

● 1 1/2 tbsp lemon juice

● 2 tsp dried oregano

● 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

● Salt and Pepper, to taste

● Black olives, pitted and sliced (to taste)

Directions: