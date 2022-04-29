Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Champaign-Urbana Schools Foundation hosts their spring fling event annually at Riggs to invite all certified teachers in Unit 4 and District 116 out to enjoy themselves in a casual and relaxed atmosphere. We usually get around 100 teachers to attend.

We raffle off gift cards from local businesses and provide complimentary beverages and appetizers from the amazing and generous Colleen Hatton (Dish Passionate Cuisine).

We will also give out our Shining Star recognitions in both districts.

CUSF Shining Star Awards:

The CUSF Shining Star Award is Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation’s Peer Recognition Award. The award recognizes individual teachers whose exemplary service, extra efforts, enthusiastic attitude and innovative ideas noticeably benefit their students. Shining Star Award recipients receive a $500.00 grant from CUSF in May to use the following academic year.



Champaign-Urbana Schools Foundation

32 E. Springfield Ave Champaign IL 61820

PO Box 1166 Champaign IL 61824

Email: khill@cuschoolsfoundation.org Office: 217-398-2873

CUSF Mission: We invest in educators and students by supporting creativity, innovation and