Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Uniting Pride was founded in 2009 as an organization to advocate for the equality, wellness, advocacy, and visibility of the LGBTQ+ communities in Champaign County.

Since then, we have been active in the community through support and social groups, community-building events, educational workshops, clothing drives, arts festivals, political advocacy, and more.

Two programs Uniting Pride is particularly proud of are our variety of support groups for people of all ages, and our LGBTQ+ affirming networks for businesses, faith groups, and healthcare providers. Info can be found on our website.

CU Pride Fest 2021

This year we have a full week of programming: from education to entertainment, there’s going to be a whole lot of fun for the whole family

Covid policies: indoor events are vaccine only and masks required. Outdoor events are masks required unless seated and socially distant.

We’re in need of lots of volunteers to make our programs happen during the weekend. Folks can sign up through the website.

One of my favorite things about this year is all the partnerships with different organizations in our community. Uniting Pride is looking forward to even more of that in years to come:

Trivia night at Common Ground Sept 22

Online workshop with the Trauma & Resilience Initiative’s director Karen Simms in conversation with Julie Pryde Sept 23

Community music jam at Community Center for the Arts in downtown Urbana on Sat morning

Sat night shows with Pygmalion

Clothing Swap at Art Coop and Pride Quilt Pieces provided by GCAP hung at Art Coop

This year really is a cooperative program and that means there really is something for everyone!

And of course we have the usual Vendor Fair and Parade on Sat. Downtown Urbana from 12-6pm with the parade at 3pm.

But an addition I’m also super excited about is our Drag Picnic on Sunday in West Side Park. Free, and fun designed with kids in mind. Drag Story Time, then a class where kids can learn to walk the runway from real live professional drag queens, with crafts, and food from local businesses, and then a big, amazing drag show.