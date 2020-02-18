CU Church to honor single mothers

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

On March 11th 6-8pm, CU Church will hold a dinner in the honor of every single mother in our city. This dinner will be an opportunity for all single mothers to share the needs and desires of their hearts. This will be the beginning of a movement for change…a movement of illumination, bringing light and empowerment for the single mother’s in our city, where we will stand in unity and declare that every single mother is loved, valued that we have a voice, and that we belong in The Light!!

We recognize that Single motherhood comes with its own set of obstacles. Driven into the darkness by our shame, doubt and lies of defeat… our days are filled with voices from every corner telling us that we are not enough.

We would like to provide a space where single moms in our city can be heard.

CU Church

217-355-5120

107 S Webber Street Urbana IL 61801