Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA)

July 2022 students from all over the nation will be coming to Rantoul to bless our communities with mission projects of services. They are on a mission to serve and will need your help to do so much more!



SILVER $100

◼ Support Cross Camp Mission Trips to bless communities

◼ Your logo on our camp t-shirt

GOLD $500

◼ Support Cross Camp Mission Trips to bless communities

◼ Your logo on our camp t-shirt

◼ Your logo on the banner that will be posted in front of RTHS welcoming campers the week of camp

PLATINUM $1,000

◼ Support Cross Camp Mission Trips to bless communities

◼ Your logo on our camp t-shirt

◼ Your logo on the banner that will be posted in front of RTHS welcoming campers the week of camp

◼ Your logo on our website for one full year

JULY 10-15

RANTOUL TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL

ABOUT CROSS CAMP:

Cross Camp Mission Trips is modeled after Jesus in his most humble form, to serve others. Campers will go out into the local communities and help to complete a task, mission, or even just put a smile on someone’s face that may not have had one in a while. Youth will be a huge blessing in this experience, all with Christ as the center focus.

Back at the camp, there will be many fun opportunities for Youth to play games, sports, and meet new friends. The evening programs will be a highlight of the camping experience filled with silly games, a slideshow recap of the days work, amazing music, and most importantly a powerful message from God!