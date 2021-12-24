Croque Madam Breakfast Casserole and Homemade Hot Cocoa with Colleen Hatton

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Home Made Hot Cocoa

Ingredients:

2 C Sugar

1 C Cocoa Powder

1 t Salt

2 C Hot Water

8 C Whole Milk

Vanilla to Taste

In a large saucepan combine sugar, cocoa powder, salt and hot water and simmer until sugar is completely dissolved. Once the sugar is dissolved add the whole milk and heat thoroughly. Once hot, removed from heat and add vanilla. Serve with marshmallows or whipped cream.

Croque Madam Breakfast Casserole

For Casserole

1 french baguette cut into 1 inch cubes about 3-4 cups

6 Eggs

1 1/2 cups whole milk

1/2 cup half-and-half

2 tbsp fresh thyme chopped

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

3 1/2 cups Gruyere cheese grated and divided

2 cups cooked ham diced

For Bechemel

1 tbsp butter unsalted

1 tbsp all-purpose flour

1 1/4 cups whole milk

1 pinch nutmeg