Critters uncaged preparing for fall migration

WCIA.com
In this undated photo provided by Facundo Vital in July 2020, an Andean condor soars above the Patagonian steppe in Argentina. To birds, the sky is not empty, but a landscape of invisible features – wind gusts, currents of warm rising air, and streams of air pushed upward by ground features like mountains. Learning to ride air currents allows some birds to travel long distances while minimizing the exertion of beating their wings. (Facundo Vital via AP)
Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)
Dr. Sam Sander and Erica Bender, 3rd Year Veterinary Student & Student Manager of the Wildlife Medical Clinic, talk fall migration.