BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Ty Harris, Zoo Educator at Miller Park Zoo joins us with special guest, “Ronde” the ball python! Ronde is 42 years old making her and her sister, “Tiki,” the oldest animals at Miller Park Zoo! These girls are a docile favorite and are great choices to book an appearance with for your next birthday at the zoo!

Ball pythons typically inhabit the rainforests and savannah of Western to central Africa. Their coloration helps these pythons blend into the foliage and grasses they live in. Ball pythons get their name from a defensive behavior where they curl into a “ball” and stick their head into the center. Ball pythons are also known as royal pythons because of a legend that African rulers were known to wear live pythons as jewelry, especially Cleopatra.

Ball pythons are crepuscular, active at dawn and dusk, predators that hunt mammals, birds, and reptiles. One of the most common misconceptions about snakes is that they unhinge their jaw to eat. Snakes actually have stretchy ligaments which allow them to swallow their prey whole.

Ball pythons typically live 10-15 years in the wild and have an average life span of 20-30 year in human care.

Miller Park Zoo Events

Zooga Jan. 6th – 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM (BRAND NEW ZOO EVENT)

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to have a yoga session at the Zoo? Join the animals and Nonny, founder and owner of Universe Yoga and Healing. Nonny is a social worker that is certified to teach yoga to humans of all ages. She is certified in Reiki/Chakra balancing/Crystal Healing. Her group class sessions are in a gentle and safe form environment. Please register soon as this activity will fill up fast. This event is for all ages and skill levels.

Active Senior Tours Jan. 10th – 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM (second Wednesday of each month)

Grab your coffee and come on over to the Zoo for a brisk morning walk. Join other seniors as we walk the Zoo and learn about animals in the warm comfy ZooLab. Our volunteer trained tour guide will be talking about our Meerkats and a few other animals in the ZooLab. No need to register ahead of time. Tickets are $5 at the door and free for members (must show your membership card to admissions) This event is for seniors 60+. Your guide will meet you at the Zoo entrance. If more information is needed, please email Silvia Schuh at sschuh@cityblm.org or call (309) 434-2826. Groups are welcomed, but please call ahead to register.

Volunteer Round Up! Jan. 18th – 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM or Jan. 20th – 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Do you have some free time on your hands and would like to volunteer and give back to the community? Miller Park Zoo is looking for volunteers of all kinds and abilities. Join for an informational session to find out what it takes to be a volunteer for Miller Park Zoo. Our Volunteer Coordinator will be on hand to answer any questions you may have. Registration is preferred but not necessary to attend. To register, email Silvia Schuh at sschuh@ctiyblm.org or call (309) 434 – 2250.

Animal Crackers (Ages 3 – 5 and an Adult) Animal Crackers is a Miller Park Zoo classic! Join once each month for a story, animal encounter, craft, and snack. Our topic is always a surprise. We have a great time guessing which animal will visit! One adult accompanies each child to class but does not pay an additional registration fee. The registration fee includes admission to the Zoo for the participating child and one adult on the day of class. *Children must be at least three years old to participate. *Unregistered siblings of any age may not attend. Classes are identical in each session, so please register for only one class per month.

Friday, January 26, 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Friday, January 26, 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Friday, January 26, 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Saturday, January 27, 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Saturday, January 27, 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Saturday, January 27, 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM



Miller Park Zoo

(309) 434-2256

1020 S. Morris Avenue



www.bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo