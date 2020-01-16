Critic’s Choice Awards Wrap Up and “Troop Zero” Review

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Back from Hollywood, Chuck & Pam are back with a recap of the Critic’s Choice Awards and a review of a charming moving new to Amazon, “Troop Zero.”

Troop Zero

In rural 1977 Georgia, a misfit girl dreams of life in outer space. When a competition offers her a chance to be recorded on NASA’s Golden Record, she recruits a makeshift troop of Birdie Scouts, forging friendships that last a lifetime. The film tries to come off as sweet and poignant but tries too hard to sell these sentiments and ultimately comes off as disengenuous. 2 Stars (Chuck Koplinski)

