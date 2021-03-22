Crisis Nursery to host a Community-Wide Baby Shower

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Crisis Nursery is the only emergency-based child care facility in Champaign County that is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for the entire community to access with no fees or income eligibility.

Besides safe shelter for children, ages birth through six, we also provide family support and parenting education to strengthen parenting skills and confidence. People always ask who can use the Nursery – anyone, regardless of income! Our services are free for the community!

EVENT:

We have a some community activities coming up to promote awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month in April, and we are hosting a free community baby shower on Friday, March 26!

Crisis Nursery is hosting a Community-Wide Baby Shower on Friday, March 26 from 4pm-6pm in locations throughout Champaign County. Participants will receive a reusable Crisis Nursery bag with information, resources, diapers, and formula. The event is free and open to the entire community. Supplies limited to the first 300 cars.

Drive-Thru Locations:

• Crisis Nursery: 1309 West Hill St., Urbana, IL 61801

• Cunningham Township: 205 West Green St., Urbana, IL 61801

• Lodgic Everyday Community: 1807 S Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820

• Community Service Center of Northern Champaign County: 520 E. Wabash Ave. Ste. 1, Rantoul, IL 61866

*Please note, the drive-thru in Rantoul will be from 2pm-4pm during their normal operating hours.

On Friday, April 2, help bring awareness to Crisis Nursery’s mission to prevent child abuse and neglect by wearing blue. Share a photo with #WearBlueDay and tag Crisis Nursery in your post. On Sunday, April 25, join with your faith community for a day of awareness, prayer, and offering. This national effort highlights the importance of prevention programs like those at Crisis Nursery.

Each week in April, Crisis Nursery will highlight one of the five main protective factors that strengthen families and reduce risk of child abuse and neglect. Follow along on their Facebook page for child centered, family focused opportunities including an Ages & Stages Questionnaire screening event, a Parenting Education night with Tanya Blackshear, and Yoga on the Lawn! Visit their website for details and to learn more about these events.

