CreatiVets helps veterans find voice through music and art

Nashville (WCIA)

CreatiVets, a Nashville and Chicago based non-profit, is offering healing and hope for those who’ve served our country.

The organization’s visual art and songwriting programs help veterans share their stories through creative writing and self-expression. The idea is to give the men and women who have served a creative outlet to combat anxiety and post traumatic stress.

CiLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, catches up with veteran and CreatiVet co-founder, Richard Casper, to chat about the ways music has been a vehicle for healing in his own life. Plus, former Central Illinois country singer Brett Gillan shares more on Creativets’ new single “stories.”

