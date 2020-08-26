Creating the perfect compost strategy for your home

What do you do with the scraps of food leftover after dinner? Ryan Pankau, Horticulture Administrator for the U of I Extension, says composting is the way to go.

WHY COMPOST?

To reduce waste:

 Food waste accounts for 30-40% of the US food supply each year

 97% of that waste ends up in landfills

 22% of US landfills is food waste, making it the largest component of landfills

To produce a free soil amendment:

Food waste can be composted to create soil organic matter which is a very important soil component

To create organic matter:

Reduces potential for soil compaction, improves drainage

Supplies ‘slow release’ plant nutrients

Supports microbial life that naturally cycles nutrients, reducing/eliminating the need for synthetic fertilizers

HOW DO YOU COMPOST?

You need the right ratio of brown:green materials (or carbon:nitrogen ratio)

Green materials

• High in nitrogen

• Ex: food scraps, grass clippings,

Brown materials

• High in carbon

• Ex. Dead leaves, straw, wood chips

 Ideal C:N raio is 30:1

WHAT CAN YOU COMPOST?

Plant based food scraps, grass clippings, leaves, shredded paper and paper towels, disease-free garden waste