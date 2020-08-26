Creating the perfect compost strategy for your home

What do you do with the scraps of food leftover after dinner? Ryan Pankau, Horticulture Administrator for the U of I Extension, says composting is the way to go.
WHY COMPOST?
To reduce waste:
- Food waste accounts for 30-40% of the US food supply each year
- 97% of that waste ends up in landfills
- 22% of US landfills is food waste, making it the largest component of landfills
To produce a free soil amendment:
- Food waste can be composted to create soil organic matter which is a very important soil component
To create organic matter:
- Reduces potential for soil compaction, improves drainage
- Supplies ‘slow release’ plant nutrients
- Supports microbial life that naturally cycles nutrients, reducing/eliminating the need for synthetic fertilizers
HOW DO YOU COMPOST?
You need the right ratio of brown:green materials (or carbon:nitrogen ratio)
Green materials
• High in nitrogen
• Ex: food scraps, grass clippings,
Brown materials
• High in carbon
• Ex. Dead leaves, straw, wood chips
Ideal C:N raio is 30:1
WHAT CAN YOU COMPOST?
Plant based food scraps, grass clippings, leaves, shredded paper and paper towels, disease-free garden waste