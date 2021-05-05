Creating space in your life for self-care through journaling with Dr. Robyn Gobin

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Dr. Robyn Gobin, Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Author, Meditation Teacher, joins us with a look into self-care and how we can take care of our mental health through journaling.

Here’s more from Dr. Gobin:

Mental health and Self-care

Create space in their life for self-care

Having a clear understanding of themselves and their unique needs

Helping people make self-care a daily habit rather than an occasional luxury

Self-care is individualized, not a “one size fits all” approach.

Newly released journal (released one week ago on April 27th) is now available for purchase everywhere books are sold.