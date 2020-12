Decatur, IL (WCIA) If COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything keeping the homefront and our workspace clean is important. So how do you know if the cleaning products are safe for your family? Zach Stortzum with R. D. McMillen in Decatur shares more insight.

R. D. McMillen has been in the cleaning product business since 1964. Serving customers throughout the state of Illinois. R. D. McMillen products are 100% safe, non-toxic to humans/pets. R. D. McMillen offer solutions that work from home to hospital. The company helps to create a clean and safe home and workplace.