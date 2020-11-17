Creamed Corn Casserole with Bacon, Parmesan and Mascarpone with Colleen Hatton

Champaign, Ill (WCIA)
Colleen Hatton is back with a side dish that will wow your Thanksgiving dinner guests.
Creamed Corn Casserole with Bacon, Parmesan and Mascarpone
Ingredients:
- 1/3 C Butter
- 1/3 C Flour or Gluten Free Flour
- 2 1/2 C Whole Milk
- 1/4 C Sugar
- Salt and Pepper to Taste
- 1/2 C Parmesan Cheese
- 5 C Frozen Corn
- 1/4 C Bacon
- 1/4 C Mascarpone Cheese
Directions:
- Heat a dutch oven over medium high heat. Add the butter and allow to melt.
- Once butter is melted, stir in flour and use a whisk to combine until smooth. Slowly pour in the milk, whisking as you add. Stir in the sugar, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil and then reduce to simmer.
- Stir in the 1/4 cup parmesan cheese, corn, bacon, and mascarpone. Stir until fully melted, cooked through, and creamy.
- Remove from heat and sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup parmesan cheese.
- Broil for 4-5 minutes on high until the cheese is toasted and bubbly.
- Serve warm. Enjoy!