Creamed Corn Casserole with Bacon, Parmesan and Mascarpone with Colleen Hatton

Colleen Hatton is back with a side dish that will wow your Thanksgiving dinner guests.

Creamed Corn Casserole with Bacon, Parmesan and Mascarpone

Ingredients:

  • 1/3 C  Butter
  • 1/3 C  Flour or Gluten Free Flour
  • 2 1/2 C Whole Milk
  • 1/4 C  Sugar
  • Salt and Pepper to Taste
  • 1/2 C Parmesan Cheese
  • 5 C Frozen Corn
  • 1/4 C Bacon
  • 1/4 C Mascarpone Cheese

Directions:

  • Heat a dutch oven over medium high heat. Add the butter and allow to melt.
  • Once butter is melted, stir in flour and use a whisk to combine until smooth. Slowly pour in the milk, whisking as you add. Stir in the sugar, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil and then reduce to simmer.
  • Stir in the 1/4 cup parmesan cheese, corn, bacon, and mascarpone. Stir until fully melted, cooked through, and creamy.
  • Remove from heat and sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup parmesan cheese.
  • Broil for 4-5 minutes on high until the cheese is toasted and bubbly.
  • Serve warm. Enjoy!

