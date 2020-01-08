Crazy Johnny back at City Center

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Crazy Johnny and the gang are back at City Center ready to rock!

Band Members:

Crazy Johnny – Legendary Front-man and Award Winner Lead/backup vocals,rhythm/lead guitar and owner of the band

Kenzie Dodds Vocalist

Ernie Thompson Lead Guitar Vocal’s

Bill Ice Bass Guitar Vocal’s

Mike Miller Drums and Vocal’s

Tom Cortese Keyboards

The combination of Blues and Classic Rock will take you away. Crazy is still Crazy after all these years.

Crazy Johnny Band is the Longest running local rock band going to this day. He was named Champaign – Urbana Rock Legend in 2014.