Breaking News
Officials to break ground on new sports complex

Crazy Johnny back at City Center

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Crazy Johnny and the gang are back at City Center ready to rock!

Band Members:

Crazy Johnny – Legendary Front-man and Award Winner Lead/backup vocals,rhythm/lead guitar and owner of the band
Kenzie Dodds Vocalist
Ernie Thompson Lead Guitar Vocal’s
Bill Ice Bass Guitar Vocal’s
Mike Miller Drums and Vocal’s
Tom Cortese Keyboards

The combination of Blues and Classic Rock will take you away. Crazy is still Crazy after all these years.

Crazy Johnny Band is the Longest running local rock band going to this day. He was named Champaign – Urbana Rock Legend in 2014.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon

Don't Miss