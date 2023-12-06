Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The holiday season is upon us, and the Champaign County Forest Preserve District is embracing the festive spirit with a lineup of exciting events. Lisa Sprinkle, joins us to shed light on three occasions: Homer for the Holidays, Sip & Learn, and Winter Whimsy. As we chat, Lisa brings crafts from Homer for the Holidays, allowing us to create pinecones, owls, or wreaths—a perfect blend of conversation and creativity.

Sip & Learn: Hot Cups of Culture

Date: Friday, December 8

Time: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Location: Museum of the Grand Prairie, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve

Who can resist the warmth of hot chocolate during winter? Join the Sip & Learn event for “Hot Cups of Culture” at the Museum of the Grand Prairie. Enjoy free hot beverages, including American hot chocolate, Chinese tea, and more, while learning about drinks cherished by local cultures within Champaign County. The event is free, and children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, contact (217) 586-2612 or jbien@ccfpd.org.

Homer for the Holidays

Date: Saturday, December 9

Time: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Location: Salt Fork Center, Homer Lake Forest Preserve

“There’s no place like Homer for the holidays!” Bring your family to Homer Lake for a unique and natural approach to creating holiday gifts and decorations. The Salt Fork Center will host stations where children can make and take creations for their loved ones. Additionally, attendees will craft treats to hang from trees as gifts to wildlife. Feel free to drop by any time during the program hours. The event is free, and all ages are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, contact (217) 896-2455 or jwick@ccfpd.org.

Night Lights

Date: Friday, December 8

Time: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Mabery Gelvin Botanical Garden, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve

Experience the enchantment of Night Lights as the Mabery Gelvin Botanical Garden at Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve transforms into a magical wonderland adorned with holiday lights. This free event invites you to explore the beauty of the garden illuminated for the season.

Winter Whimsy with Nature

Date: Friday, December 15

Time: 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Location: Museum of the Grand Prairie, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve

Embrace the whimsy of winter by joining the Winter Whimsy event at the Museum of the Grand Prairie. Use pine cones, acorns, and dried leaves as your canvas to create mini-ornaments for your winter decor. The event is free, suitable for all ages, and children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, contact (217) 586-2612 or mmontez@ccfpd.org.

As we revel in the joyous spirit of the holidays, the Champaign County Forest Preserve District invites everyone to join in the festivities, create cherished memories, and celebrate the wonders of winter in the heart of nature. Don’t miss these fantastic events and the chance to craft, sip, learn, and illuminate your holiday season.

For additional details and updates, visit Champaign County Forest Preserve District.