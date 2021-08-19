Crafting Camp with Daisy Lane Scrapbooking and Craft Mall

Mixed Media Camp – Aug 27th and 28th

Need a large chunk of time to devote to journal making and a great source of ideas? Then this 2-day camp is for you. You will enjoy 24 hours of classes, workshops, and interaction with other like minded creators. Included in the camp is a goodie bag of ephemera and product, 6 classes/workshops including a chance to dye paper, access to a bonus stash of stamps, dies, sewing machine, tools, specials/sales and sharing of ideas with other crafters. You will also have a large variety of our journals for ideas and inspiration. Plus, lunch each day.

In this class you will be introduced to tools, products and techniques to step-up your journaling. You will also complete some projects ready to duplicate and use in your journals. We will be using distress crayons, glazes, texture mediums and much more.

Supplies to bring: journals and any supplies and or tools to work on with your projects. The cost is $78. If you want to make a journal book then $12 will be added on at time of registration. Pre payment and registration required. 1 week cancellation notice to receive refund.

For more details, call 217-234-1061 or visit them online.