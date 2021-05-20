Craft your way through summer with Daisy Lane

Daisy Lane Scrapbooking and Craft Mall has numerous opportunities for you to learn, craft and save this summer.

Maxed Out Mega Crops are held at Daisy Lane and are 3 days. No bells or whistles offered during these, just plenty of time to get caught up on your projects. Friday 8am-Midnight, Saturday 8am-Midnight and Sunday 8am-3pm. Participants will receive electricity offered at your spot, use of all Daisy Lane’s non perishable tools, 2 mid day snacks Fri/Sat, coffee, tea/lemonade, 2 suppers Fri/Sat. You will also receive a coupon sheet to use that weekend valued at over $140. Lunch is on your own and you can get it delivered…or they do have a kitchen if you want to bring your own food. All items you bring must fit under your table. No wagons or extra tables allowed blocking the aisles.

June 11 at 8:00 AM – June 13, 2021 at 3:00 PM
JUNE Maxed Out Mega Crop – FULL

July 23 at 8:00 AM – July 25, 2021 at 3:00 PM
July Maxed Out Mega Crop

For your own 8ft table, the fee is $120. To share an 8ft table, the fee is $80. Pre payment and registration are required to sign up. Cancellation Policy: refund will be given if you cancel within 1 week before date. Call 217-234-1061 to register.

1 Day Pricing: We are allowing those who can only attend 1 day a cheaper rate. If we have space available the last week before Maxed Out Mega Crop and you can attend for 1 day then the price for a 1/2 table will be $25.00. You can either register for Friday or Saturday. If you are attending 2 days only the price remains the same. You may register for 1 day only during the last week prior and only if space allows for it.

May 28 at 9:00 AM – May 29, 2021 at 4:00 PM
Memorial Day Weekend Sales
Join us for some great savings on Memorial Day Weekend. Sales will be Friday 9am-7pm; Saturday 9am-4pm; Monday 9am-5pm.

https://www.daisy-lane.com

https://www.facebook.com/daisylanecraftmall/

