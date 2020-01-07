Cozy up with a good read this winter

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

For Children through grade 5

Children through grade 5 are invited to sign up for the Winter Reading Program and receive free books – just for reading!

Each time you read 15 minutes, color an empty shape on the reading log, or log your reading online with the Beanstack Tracker app or at https://urbanafreelibrary.beanstack.org.

You can read anything – books, graphic novels, magazines, listen to audiobooks, TumbleBooks, or have someone read to you.

When you have colored all the empty shapes, return your reading log to the children’s Question Desk by February 29 to receive a free book!

You may complete 3 logs to receive a total of 3 prizes.

For Teens 6th grade and higher

Keep track of what you read online with the Beanstack Tracker app or at https://urbanafreelibrary.beanstack.org.

Choose a free book from the prize cart for every 500 pages you read (win up to 3 prizes).

Participate in side quests:

Win a cookie coupon for finding a wrapped book in the YA stacks (re-hidden weekly, one win per person).

Win a drink coupon for getting a BINGO on the Teen Winter Reading BINGO card (up to three coupons per person).

Remember that eBooks, audiobooks, manga/graphic novels, and anything you read for school can all be included.

Collect your prizes at the first floor Information Desk.

BINGO cards can be obtained at the first floor Information Desk, the second floor Reference Desk, or you can print a copy from home!

For Adults

Keep track of what you read online with the Beanstack Tracker app or at https://urbanafreelibrary.beanstack.org.

Choose a free book from the prize cart for every 3 books you read (win up to 3 prizes). With your first free book you’ll also receive a coupon for a free cookie from the Library café.

Remember that eBooks, audiobooks and comic/graphic novels can all be included on your log.

Collect your prizes at the second floor Reference Desk.

Book prizes are funded by The Friends of the Urbana Free Library.

