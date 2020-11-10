COVID comfort dishes with Lisa Lewey-Shields

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Lisa Lewey-Shields is back in the CI Kitchen with Covid-19 comfort food dishes.

Here’s more from Lisa:

COVID is on it’s second third and fourth blast. Schools are closing, bars and dining are closing, events, meetings, and gatherings are being postponed. More and more things are being done through zoom, google meet, crowdcast, gotomeeting, facebook live or face time. Stay inside, wash your hands, use sanitizer on your hands, in your laundry, on your furniture and vehicles, Stay at least 6 ft apart.

BUT ….

eat right, drink lots of water, tart cherry juice, and black/green teas and take vitamins and use supplements, exercise/walk and rest…… and sleep cool.

Do your research and take care of yourself and your families.

Vitamins or Supplements

Vitamin C (twice a day)

Vitamin D3

Zinc

Vitamin A or Beta Carotene

Elderberry

Elderberry Tea

Airborne

Nutriferon (Shaklee)

Pumpkin seed

Saffron seed

Asian plantain seed extract

Japanese honeysuckle extract

Foods great for building your immunity Also good for Vision, Skin, and Osteoarthrosis

Mushrooms

Broccoli

Blueberries

Black or green tea

Nuts

Leafy greens

Canned Oysters

Salmon

Red and Green Peppers

Tart Cherry Juice

Elderberry Berry Juice

Aronia Berry Juice

Pumpkin

Pumpkin Seeds

Beta Carotene Rich Foods Foods Rich in Vit A

Carrots

Sweet Potatoes

Winter Squash

Butternut

Acorn

Greens

Collars

Spinach

Kale

Turnips

Mustard

Cantaloupe

Apricots

Creamy Cheesy Broccoli Veggie Soup

Ingredients

· 1 stick butter

· Chicken broth , canned, boxed or soup base…. Cubes have too much salt

· 1 whole onion, diced

· 3 ribs celery, diced

· 1 carrot, diced or grated

· 1 zucchini, diced or grated

· ½ head or 5-6 florets of cauliflower, cut up or pulled or chopped

· 4 crowns broccoli, cut or pulled into florets

· 1/3 cup all-purpose flour

· 4 cups whole or 2% milk

· 2 cups half-and-half

· 1-2 TB minced garlic

· 1 pinch nutmeg

· Salt and pepper (I use white pepper)

· 1 large loaf of Velveeta cheese

· 3 cups mild Cheddar, sharp Cheddar, Jack, etc.)

· 1 block cream cheese

Directions

Melt the butter in a pot over medium heat, and then add the onions. Cook the onions for 3 to 4 minutes. Add chicken stock. Add celery, carrots, cauliflower and other veggies…. Cook for 4-6 mins. Stir often. Add broccoli. Simmer until the broccoli is tender and then sprinkle the flour over the top. Stir to combine and cook for 1 minute or so, then pour in the milk and half-and-half. Add the nutmeg, and then the broccoli, a small dash of salt and plenty of black pepper.

Cover and reduce the heat to low 20 to 30 minutes. Stir in the cheeses and allow to melt, (Better if the cheeses are room temperature.) Season to your preference. Will thicken and reduce as it simmers. Stir often to avoid scorching on bottom of pot. Do not boil as it will curdle.

Tip : If not thick enough for your liking,. You can whisk in a few Tablespoons of instant potatoes to thicken . Not too many as they will make the soup a little gritty if too many.

Broccoli Grape Salad (I usually double this)

Broccoli – 2 small bags of florets or 2 Crowns broken into bite size florets . If I double the recipe, I use one bag of broccoli florets from Sam’s. I only use the florets, I cut off the stems.

Half bag of broccoli slaw – chopped optional

1 cup red seedless grapes cut in half

½ cup golden raisins

¼ cup sunflower kernels (I use the sunflower/pumpkin kernel mix)

½ small onion red, white or sweet yellow – diced or minced

6-8 slices or ¼ cup crispy bacon– crumbled or Hormel real bacon bits

Place all above ingredients into serving bowl. Toss with the following dressing. I double the recipe.

1 cup mayo ( I use Hellmann’s but it must be mayo)

¼ cup sugar

4T white vinegar

Taste to your preference and pour over broccoli. I prefer mine a little tangy. Mix. Chill 1 hour before serving.

Lisa’s Stuffed Pepper Soup

also known as: Jane’s Hamburger, Rice , Pepper Soup

This is soooooo gooooooood ! I double this recipe and freeze part to have later. It is fantastic fresh and right then but good on day two and three or frozen. !!!!!

1½ lb hamburger browned and drained (I usually put in 2 lbs at least)

1 can diced tomatoes + juice

1 can tomato soup

1 cup uncooked rice

2 qt water – might need to add a little more…..

4 beef bouillon cubes (I don’t use cubes … too salty. I use beef soup base….

One or two spoons full and adjust water accordingly)

1 can tomato sauce

3-4 cups peppers chopped (Can use all green or all colors for presentation)

2 T brown sugar

2 t. salt I don’t measure – I taste….. Usually does not need the whole 2 t

1 t. pepper (I add a little more for flavor and I use white pepper when I cook)

Now I tweaked it by adding garlic (1-2 T) and 2 onions chopped (I like garlic and onions in everything), 3-4 ribs of chopped celery, and small can of tomato paste. Add all ingredients and simmer until all ingredients are tender. Adjust water to your soupiness liking. Salt and Pepper and Hot sauce to taste… Optional: you can add Rotel instead of diced tomatoes for flavor or add a small can of diced chilies for flavor…. Or individually at table add hot sauce….. Enjoy!!!