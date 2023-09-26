Ivesdale, Ill. (WCIA)

In the fall of 20-21, we were introduced to Shannon Flavin, a former storyteller who embarked on a remarkable journey that has now become a cherished autumn tradition. Shannon, a Unity High School graduate, started Country Bumpkin Pumpkins back in eighth grade as part of her supervised agriculture experience with the FFA.

Shannon describes herself as a simple, diligent, rustic girl who fell head over heels in love with pumpkin production. Her passion and dedication have flourished, and today, Country Bumpkin Pumpkins is a thriving pumpkin patch, offering over 95 varieties of pumpkins, gourds, and squash for sale on her family farm.

Located at 228 CR 700 N in Ivesdale, IL 61851, Country Bumpkin Pumpkins is the perfect destination to embrace the beauty of fall. As you plan your visit, connect with Shannon on Facebook to stay updated on the latest offerings and events.

When you arrive, follow the “enter” truck lane, just east of the gravel drive, and park in the grass near the pumpkins. Prices are clearly marked, and if no one is available at the stand, an honesty system is in place with a money box located near the large price sign, accepting cash or checks. Feel free to leave a note—it’s all about spreading the joy of fall in an honest and welcoming manner.

Shannon’s journey from a young FFA enthusiast to a college student managing her family’s pumpkin farm is a testament to hard work, dedication, and a deep love for all things autumn. Country Bumpkin Pumpkins is more than just a pumpkin patch; it’s a heartwarming fall experience waiting to be shared with the community.