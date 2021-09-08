Corvettes, music, and cruises make Effingham a great destination

Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)
The City of Effingham is a great destination for tourists.
Several events coming up in Effingham include the Effingham Cruise Cruise, Summer Sundown Music Festival and Corvette Funfest (including our Corvette Welcomefest Downtown Party).
UPCOMING EVENTS:
Effingham Cruise Night on Saturday, September 11
Summer Sundown Music Festival – September 17 – 19
Corvette Funfest on September 17 – 18
We can also mention that the Effingham Performance Center has upcoming shows, too.
City of Effingham Convention & Visitors Bureau
201 E Jefferson Ave, Effingham, IL 62401