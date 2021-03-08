Core workouts for ALL levels with Sweat Practice’s, Maria Ludeke

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Maria Ludeke, owner of Sweat Practice, is back with tips on strengthening your core.

Sweat Practice is a virtual gym that offers personal training and live group fitness classes everyday of the week. We are an inclusive community that helps you stay motivated and accountable to your wellness goals from the comfort of your home.

A well balanced workout includes core. It’s the center of your body and by building heat and strength in your abs, it warms up and protects the rest of your body for an efficient workout. Strengthening your core helps with balance, keeps your back safe, and helps you stand up straight. Training your core builds confidence and creates definition.

However if you haven’t trained your core consistently it’s important to start at a level that works for you. Common mistakes to avoid when first starting out are pulling on your neck and overusing your hip flexors. Any time your arms are behind your head, keep your elbows wide and your finger tips behind your ears. If your hip flexors are burning more than your abs, it’s best to keep one or both feet on the floor. Proper breathing is crucial to get the most of your ab routine. You want to think exhale on the contraction as your muscles get shorter (i.e. the challenging part of the move). Inhale on the release as your muscles lengthen in between repetitions.

If you’re ready to begin a home core routine, try these moves in you’re a beginner, intermediate, or advanced.

Core for All Levels

Beginner:

Three way crunch Deadbug

Intermediate:

Seasaw Bicycle leg lift

Advanced:

Plank knee slide Wall side plank cross crunch

We want to offer as much individual attention and connection to our viewers as possible. By showing up at the same time on zoom, we keep each other accountable and create a strong community. It’s easier to work hard when we’re doing it together.

We currently offer 13 LIVE classes a week. We have a mix of strength training, mobility, yoga, stretching, and meditation. We seek to foster an inclusive community where everyone can feel welcome. Drop in classes are $5 and an unlimited monthly membership is $36. Free membership options available in our FITNESSforALL program. Visit our website www.sweatpractice.com for more details.

Your first class is FREE with code CILIVING. If you’re looking to begin training your core, we have a 30 minute class called CORE STRONG on Tuesdays 12-12:30pm CT! The full schedule can be seen on www.sweatpractice.com