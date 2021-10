Fall has officially arrived, which means it is a great time to start making soup in the crockpot. Dump the ingredients in before work in the morning and enjoy it when you get home in the evening.

Stuffed Pepper Soup

Ingredients:

1 lb ground beef

1 can diced tomatoes

2 C diced peppers

1 can tomato sauce

3 C beef broth

½ t basil

½ t oregano

Cooked Rice for side

For more of Jacob’s “Cooking Up a Storm” recipes, visit his Facebook page.