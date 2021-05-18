Cooking Up a Storm: Memorial Day side dishes

WCIA3 Meteorologist Jacob Dickey is “Cooking Up a Storm” once again in the ciKitchen. This time he’s making Memorial Day side dishes.

Broccoli Peanut Salad

https://www.bonappetit.com/recipe/broccoli-salad-with-peanut-dressing

Dressing

1/4 cup natural creamy peanut butter

2 tbsp unseasoned rice vinegar

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp toasted sesame oil

1 1/2″ piece ginger, peeled, finely grated

Kosher Salt

Salad

2 small heads of broccoli (about 1 lb. total)

2 mini seedless or small Persian cucumbers, thinly sliced

1 3″ daikon, peeled, thinly sliced

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp unseasoned rice vinegar

Kosher salt

2 tbsp dried tart cherries

Cilantro sprigs for serving

Preparation

Step 1 – Whisk peanut butter, vinegar, soy sauce, sugar, oil, ginger, and 2 tbsp water in a medium bowl until smooth. Season with salt.

Step 2 – Do Ahead: Dressing can be made one week ahead. Cover chill.

Step 3 – Slice stems from florets, cutting away as much as possible. Cut up larger florets into bite-size pieces. Peel stems and thinly slice. Combine florets and stems in a medium bowl. Add cucumbers, daikon, oil, and vinegar and toss to combine; season with salt.

Step 4 – Spoon peanut dressing onto a platter and arrange salad over. Top with cherries and cilantro

Watermelon with Lime Dressing and Peanuts

https://www.bonappetit.com/recipe/watermelon-with-lime-dressing-and-peanuts

Ingredients

1/2 6lb. baby seedless watermelon

2 tbsp fresh lime juice

1 tbsp fish sauce

1 1/2 tsp sugar

2 sprigs basil, plus leaves for serving

1/4 cup salted, dry roasted peanuts

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

Flaky sea salt

Preparation

Step 1 – Slice off both ends of the watermelon, then stand it upright on a flat sidfe. Cut away rind in long curving strokes.

Step 2 – Halve melon crosswise. Working with one half at a time with the cut side facing up, slice off irregular bite-size pieces. Continue making your way around the melon, turning it as you work (standing it on the round side makes it easier to maneuver).

Step 3 – Stir lime juice, fish sauce, sugar, and 1 tbsp water in a large bowl until sugar is dissolved. Lightly crush two basil sprigs by scrunching up in your hand and add to dressing along with watermelon; toss gently until coated.

Step 4 – Transfer watermelon salad to a platter, leaving basil sprigs behind. Top with peanuts and basil leaves, drizzle with oil, and season with salt.

For more details, check out Jacob’s Facebook page.