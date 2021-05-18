Cooking Up a Storm: Memorial Day side dishes

WCIA3 Meteorologist Jacob Dickey is “Cooking Up a Storm” once again in the ciKitchen. This time he’s making Memorial Day side dishes.

Broccoli Peanut Salad
https://www.bonappetit.com/recipe/broccoli-salad-with-peanut-dressing

Dressing

  • 1/4 cup natural creamy peanut butter
  • 2 tbsp unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 1 tbsp soy sauce
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • 1 tsp toasted sesame oil
  • 1 1/2″ piece ginger, peeled, finely grated
  • Kosher Salt

Salad

  • 2 small heads of broccoli (about 1 lb. total)
  • 2 mini seedless or small Persian cucumbers, thinly sliced
  • 1 3″ daikon, peeled, thinly sliced
  • 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 tbsp unseasoned rice vinegar
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 tbsp dried tart cherries
  • Cilantro sprigs for serving

Preparation

Step 1 – Whisk peanut butter, vinegar, soy sauce, sugar, oil, ginger, and 2 tbsp water in a medium bowl until smooth. Season with salt.
Step 2 – Do Ahead: Dressing can be made one week ahead. Cover chill.
Step 3 – Slice stems from florets, cutting away as much as possible. Cut up larger florets into bite-size pieces. Peel stems and thinly slice. Combine florets and stems in a medium bowl. Add cucumbers, daikon, oil, and vinegar and toss to combine; season with salt.
Step 4 – Spoon peanut dressing onto a platter and arrange salad over. Top with cherries and cilantro

Watermelon with Lime Dressing and Peanuts
https://www.bonappetit.com/recipe/watermelon-with-lime-dressing-and-peanuts

Ingredients

  • 1/2 6lb. baby seedless watermelon
  • 2 tbsp fresh lime juice
  • 1 tbsp fish sauce
  • 1 1/2 tsp sugar
  • 2 sprigs basil, plus leaves for serving
  • 1/4 cup salted, dry roasted peanuts
  • 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
  • Flaky sea salt

Preparation

Step 1 – Slice off both ends of the watermelon, then stand it upright on a flat sidfe. Cut away rind in long curving strokes.
Step 2 – Halve melon crosswise. Working with one half at a time with the cut side facing up, slice off irregular bite-size pieces. Continue making your way around the melon, turning it as you work (standing it on the round side makes it easier to maneuver).
Step 3 – Stir lime juice, fish sauce, sugar, and 1 tbsp water in a large bowl until sugar is dissolved. Lightly crush two basil sprigs by scrunching up in your hand and add to dressing along with watermelon; toss gently until coated.
Step 4 – Transfer watermelon salad to a platter, leaving basil sprigs behind. Top with peanuts and basil leaves, drizzle with oil, and season with salt.

