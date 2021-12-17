Cooking Up A Storm: Hawaiian Ham with Meteorologist Jacob Dickey

It’s the coldest time of year in Central Illinois, which means we’re looking for warm comfort food and maybe even a vacation. Get both with this recipe from Meteorologist Jacob Dickey! It’s even great for Christmas celebrations!

Ingredients:

1 large cooked ham

3 c brown sugar

1 c honey

1 20-oz can pineapple tidbits



Directions:

1. Layer bottom of crockpot with 1 c brown sugar

2. Put ham in crockpot (see tips and tricks for more)

3. Pour honey on top of ham

4. Pour pineapple on top of ham

5. Pour rest of brown sugar on top of ham

6. Cook low-and-slow for 3-4 hours, as much as 8-10 hours.





Tips/Hints:

Ham – the cheaper ham will be less processed and un-cut. You’ll want to carve your ham before your place it in the crockpot, but you can also buy spiral cut ham. Look for a 6-10 lb ham for a 6 quart crockpot, bone in or not. Carving it will allow it to fit into the crockpot. I used uncured to keep salt down, but that also doesn’t matter.

Pineapple – tidbits work better as it will help spread the fruit around easier in a full crock pot. Keep the juice with it.

Serving – serve with Hawaiian rolls for great and easy sliders! You can also use it on pizza, as a standalone dish, and as many other ways as you want!