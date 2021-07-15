Cooking Up a Storm: Family-friendly, summer drinks

WCIA meteorologist Jacob Dickey is, once again, Cooking Up a Storm in the ciKitchen. Today, he made six types of fun, summer drinks:

Mama Dickey’s Sweet Sun Tea

Jacob’s Unsweet Tea

Nanny’s Homemade Lemonade

Watermelon Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

Ocean Water

Mama Dickey’s Sweet Tea

1/2 cups sugar

1 tea bag

pinch baking soda

hot water

Directions: mix sugar and baking soda in quart sized mason jar. Add tea bag, leaving the string to hang over the edge. Fill with hot water from the sink, close with a lid and shake. Leave in fridge overnight to seep.

Jacob’s Unsweet Sun Tea

1 tea bag

pinch baking soda

water

Directions: Put baking soda in quart sized mason jar. Add tea bag, leaving the string to hang over the edge. Fill with hot water from the sink, close with a lid and shake. Leave in fridge overnight to seep.

Nanny’s Homemade Lemonade

2/3 cup fresh squeeze lemon juice (3 lemons worth)

2.5 cups cold water

2/3 cup sugar

1 lemon, thin sliced (optional)

Directions: squeeze 3 lemons of all juice. Add to mason jar. Add 2/3 cup sugar. Add 2.5 cups of cold water to the top. Seal and shake. Place in fridge or serve with ice.

Watermelon Lemonade

1/2 lemonade

1/2 fresh watermelon juice

Directions: Puree watermelon slices in the blender. Add approximately 2 cups of watermelon juice to quart sized mason jar. Add 2 cups of lemonade. Serve with ice.

Strawberry Lemonade

Add 1/2 cup blended strawberries

Directions: Puree strawberries in the blender. Add approximately 1/2 cup worth to a quart jar, or add individually to each cup. Serve with ice.

Ocean Water

4 tbsp sugar

4 tbsp water

24 oz lemon-lime soda

1.5 tsp coconut extract

3 drops blue food coloring

Directions: Add sugar and water to bottom of mason jar. Shake well until sugar mostly dissolved. Add food coloring and coconut extract. Add lemon lime soda to fill up the jar. Seal and shake. Serve with ice.

