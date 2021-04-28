Cooking Up a Storm: Balsamic Marinade Pork-Roast

Jacob’s Balsamic Marinade Pork-Roast
Ingredients:
3 lb pork loin
1 tsp salt
1 tsp paprika
½ tsp onion powder
¼ tsp pepper
1/3 c chicken broth
1 tbsp olive oil
Balsamic Vinegar Marinade:
3 tbsp olive oil
3 tbsp balsamic vinegar
2 tbsp minced garlic
½ tbsp Italian seasoning
Directions:
- Pat dry with paper towels
- Combine plain spices in small bowl. Sprinkle over pork.
- Sear pork in 1 tbsp oil in skillet until golden
- Blend together marinade in food processor until thickened.
- Add broth to slow cooker, place pork loin fat side up and spread marinade on top.
- Cook low and slow 4-6 hours.
- Remove and cover with foil for 15 minutes. Slice and serve.