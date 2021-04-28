Cooking Up a Storm: Balsamic Marinade Pork-Roast

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Jacob’s Balsamic Marinade Pork-Roast

Ingredients:

3 lb pork loin
1 tsp salt
1 tsp paprika
½ tsp onion powder
¼ tsp pepper
1/3 c chicken broth
1 tbsp olive oil

Balsamic Vinegar Marinade:

3 tbsp olive oil
3 tbsp balsamic vinegar
2 tbsp minced garlic
½ tbsp Italian seasoning

Directions:

  1. Pat dry with paper towels
  2. Combine plain spices in small bowl. Sprinkle over pork.
  3. Sear pork in 1 tbsp oil in skillet until golden
  4. Blend together marinade in food processor until thickened.
  5. Add broth to slow cooker, place pork loin fat side up and spread marinade on top.
  6. Cook low and slow 4-6 hours.
  7. Remove and cover with foil for 15 minutes. Slice and serve.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon