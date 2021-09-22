Cooking Up A Storm: Apple Tasting

With Fall arriving finally, there’s not much better than fall flavors, including harvested vegetables, pumpkins and particularly a favorite of Jacob’s, Apples!
Apples are delicious, nutritious and an extremely popular fruit around the world. Whether you use them as a solo snack or mix them in, the world of apples is full of flavors. In fact, there are over 2,500 varities of apples grown in the United States.
Next time you’re at the store, look for a new apple variety or two to try. Today, Jacob and Heather sat down to sample some apples. From tart to sweet, there’s a wide range of flavor that will appeal to anyone. Here are the apples they tried.
- Gala
- Golden Delicious
- Granny Smith
- Honeycrisp
- Ambrosia
- Jonathan
- Braeburn
- Red Delicious
- Envy
Here’s a few fun facts about apples.
- The only apple native to North America is the Crabapple
- Two pounds of apples make one 9-inch apple pie.
- There are 7,500 varieties of apples grown in the world
- Apples can be propagated by two methods: grafting or budding
- A single apple tree on average can fill 20 boxes that weigh 42 pounds per box
- Apples are the second most valuable fruit grown in the USA, behind oranges
- In 2005, a United States consumer ate an average of 46 pounds of apples and apple products
- The state fruit of Illinois is the GoldRush apple, a sweet-tart yellow apple with a long shelf life.