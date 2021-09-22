Cooking Up A Storm: Apple Tasting

With Fall arriving finally, there’s not much better than fall flavors, including harvested vegetables, pumpkins and particularly a favorite of Jacob’s, Apples!

Apples are delicious, nutritious and an extremely popular fruit around the world. Whether you use them as a solo snack or mix them in, the world of apples is full of flavors. In fact, there are over 2,500 varities of apples grown in the United States.

Next time you’re at the store, look for a new apple variety or two to try. Today, Jacob and Heather sat down to sample some apples. From tart to sweet, there’s a wide range of flavor that will appeal to anyone. Here are the apples they tried.

Gala Golden Delicious Granny Smith Honeycrisp Ambrosia Jonathan Braeburn Red Delicious Envy

Here’s a few fun facts about apples.