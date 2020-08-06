Cooking demo boxes now available at The WheelHouse

Saint Joseph, Ill. (WCIA)

Chef Ryan Rogiers of The WheelHouse is back cooking Pan Roasted Duck Breast, Orange and Soy Glaze with Grilled Summer Vegetables Salad with a Champagne Vinaigrette.

Here’s more from The Wheelhouse:

I have been doing boxes these each week since this all started. I offer local groceries and a demo box each week. The box consists of a dinner for 4 people. They pick up at the restaurant and I post a video on Facebook for them to follow along and cook with me.

Ryan has also teamed up with Marty Travis and his farmers. Learn more HERE.