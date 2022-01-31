Cookies for your sweetie this Valentine’s Day with Hunny Bunny Bakes

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Mary Enright, Owner/ Founder of Hunny Bunny Bakes, shares a fun method to decorating cookies.

Cookie and cake decorating is Mary’s specialty. “I think people are usually amazed at how detailed my work is. We are known for fulfilling unusual theme requests.”

People typically want to know how far out in advance they need to book, which can be kind of a tricky question to answer.



I think that we are one of the only commercial kitchens in the area that can produce the level of detail that we provide for our clients for custom orders.

We currently have our Valentine’s Day pre-order sales posted. Viewers can find our options for this year and a link to order on our Facebook page.

