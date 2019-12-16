Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Terri Reifsteck, Vice President of Marketing & Community Engagement at Visit Champaign County shares the top reasons you should consider shopping small this holiday season.



Tis the season for giving gifts, whether it’s for family, friends, teachers and beyond. We have some fantastic gift ideas from area makers to help you shop small.

Why should you shop small?

There are so many benefits to buying from locally owned vendors. It makes a big impact on the local economy, supporting jobs and creating local tax revenue. But also, non-profit organizations generally receive an average of 250% more from small business owners.

With only one more weekend of shopping left, let’s talk about some possibilities.

1) Give the gift of local flavors! We’re so fortunate in this community to have locally-grown and raised options for food and it’s always fun to share with people who aren’t in the area. You can gift local cheese from Prairie Fruits Farm & Creamery, or the worlds best tasting honey from Curtis Orchard. If you have a coffee lover, get them some coffee beans from Page Roasting Company, or for beer drinkers, get a growler from one of our six breweries.



2) The gift of books—Giving books is perfect for the upcoming winter season where we hunker down. The Hartfield Book Company on the Square in Monticello is a newer favorite with books for all readers. Jane Addams in downtown Champaign offers a wealth of used books and plenty of local history books as well.



3) Gifts for the home—If you want to help someone create a special home, we have many great local options to shop. Check out Texture Home now in the Old Farm Shoppes with plenty of unique decorating items, or stop by Plant Mode in their new location in Midtown from some great plants for that new home owner.



4) For the kids—We all have some kids to buy for and we have lots of great options. Dr. G’s Brainworks has an unparalleled selection of games and puzzles for all ages, while Art Mart offers a wonderful kids section with plenty of imaginative play options. Of course, for those video gamers, Live Action Games in downtown is a must-stop to pick up some games for all consoles.

We have one more very local option! We are so excited to announce the launch of new Champaign-Urbana themed shirts. We collaborated with 40 North, the arts council, and the Economic Development Corp to launch seven shirts designed by local artists that celebrate all things CU. From the oft used “#chambana” to touting our invention of whipped cream in a can, there’s a style for everyone. You can shop these shirts online at ChambanaProud.com and soon will be available in several local stores!