Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

The Hive by Maple Street Garden joins us with details on their honey, bees, making things with beeswax, gardening, pollinators, and how they’re supporting local makers.

We help people connect with nature and discover where they fall on the spectrum of gardening and how they can create a garden to table experience for themselves right where they are planted! Most often people ask me why the honey looks different colors, how they can get involved in helping pollinators or simple ways to start gardening, and general inquiries about the secret lives of bees! At The Hive our main priority is to educate and foster an environment of being life long learners because even we are learning more everyday!



We are huge supporters of shooing local and have many local makers in the shop too. Supporting local is helpful to the environment which in turn is helpful to the bees. We offer worskshops to learn about a variety of things! Beekeeping, the secret life of Bees, honey processing in house, beeswax luminary making, plant magic, free kids nature activities, and recently added Happy BEEday Parties and so many more to come soon!

I offer honey tasting at our honey bar so you can choose which season is your favorite! (And every Saturday we offer free honey drizzled popcorn!)

I have a certified organic herbal tea collection! You can choose one kind or you can mix your own blend! Our winter tea collection has several herbs for cough, rest, and cold comfort! Teas will switch out seasonally! Fill a jar and reuse that jar next time you come in! Tea is weighed and is $3.50 and ounce.

In February I have a valentines after hours Plant a magic workshop Thursday night, will be going to Destihl Love Local Makers Event on Saturday, and speaking at a breakout session about our Apiary Adventures at the Allerton Womens Retreat in two weeks!

The Hive by Maple Street Garden

217-294-1706

601 E Main Street

Suite 109

Mahomet, IL 61853

http://www.maplestreetgarden.com