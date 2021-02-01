Connecting with Local Farmers this Winter in your Community

Champaign, IL (WCIA)

Getting locally grown fruits and vegetables into the homes of families that do not typically have food budgets large enough to allow.

When Link card holders shop the farmers market we match their link card purchase up to 20 dollars each week and every third tuesday of the month we TRIPLE their purchase up to 20 dollars. So the shopper spend 20 and receives 40 and on triple day the shopper spends 20 and receives 60.

The Land Connection does it through a program called link match. When a link card holder purchases 20 dollars in tokens to spend at the farmers market we give them 20 dollars in match coupons which act as a market currency that can be used to purchase fresh fruit, vegetables, and plant starts.

There are new partners with other local food sellers. Common Ground Food Co-op will now accept match coupons for LOCAL fruits, vegetables, and plant starts!

The Land Connection doesnt approach other local food sellers as “competitors”. Instead they value their work in helping build a healthy local food system. That is why The Land Connection has teamed up with other markets in order to offer a more unified way of reaching our low income low access communities

The Winter Market is open 8-11 am every Saturday through April inside Lincoln Square, Urbana. You can get your match coupons there and spend them at the saturday market OR at Common Ground Food Co-op on Saturdays through out the rest of the week.