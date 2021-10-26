Confidentially Yours to host Ladies Night Out

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Confidentially Yours is hosting a Ladies Night featuring Schitts & Giggles Gift Boutique

Grab your best gal pals and shop Confidentially Yours after hours, featuring a special trunk show from Schitts & Giggles Gift Boutique. Receive a professional bra fitting from your Bra Sisters and enjoy complimentary drinks and snacks while you shop!

Thursday October 28 5:30-8pm–we are open late!



Confidentially Yours

Business/Organization Phone

217-366-0244

Business/Organization Address

1808 B Round Barn Rd