Confidentially Yours to host Ladies Night Out

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Confidentially Yours is hosting a Ladies Night featuring Schitts & Giggles Gift Boutique

Grab your best gal pals and shop Confidentially Yours after hours, featuring a special trunk show from Schitts & Giggles Gift Boutique. Receive a professional bra fitting from your Bra Sisters and enjoy complimentary drinks and snacks while you shop!
Thursday October 28 5:30-8pm–we are open late!


Confidentially Yours
Business/Organization Phone
217-366-0244
Business/Organization Address
1808 B Round Barn Rd

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon