Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Mark your calendars for our biggest swimwear event of the year! March 3-6, 2022.

This year’s event will be our biggest and best yet. We know we say that every year…but this year it really will be the biggest and the best yet! More fitting rooms! More staff! More swimwear brands! More giveaways!

Brands available:

Freya, Fantasie, Elomi, Coco Reef, Beach House, Gabar, Pour Moi, and Amoena. Plus, new this year, swimwear by Sunsets and Anita Swim!

Sizes available:

Swimwear starting at size 6 through 26 and bra sizes swimwear cup sized B cup-JJ cup!

Swimwear styles available:

Tankinis, bikinis, swimdresses, one pieces, and pocketed swimsuits. We’ll have styles and shapes to fit all body types!

-This is the one time each year when we accept special orders for our swimwear collection.

-Daily giveaways including a suitcase and a swimsuit valued up to $100!

-20% off on all swimwear – our biggest and only swimwear sale of the year!

-Enjoy refreshments while you shop.

-Our Eveden fit specialist will be in store

-Our fitting rooms are open and our high-traffic areas will be sanitized regularly throughout the day.

-We’ve added a 7th fitting room and have extra staff helping make this a wonderful shopping experience for you!

-Our goal is for you to feel safe and comfortable while you shop!

Event and store hours:

We are extending our hours plus adding one extra day onto our annual swimwear event (Sunday!)

-March 3: 8-6 p.m.

-March 4: 8-5 p.m.

-March 5: 8-5 p.m.

-March 6: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m

Confidentially Yours

21-7366-0244

1808 B Round Barn Rd

http://www.cybras.com