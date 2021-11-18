Concerts, Broadway shows returning to State Farm Center in 2022

After 18 months without any events whatsoever, the State Farm Center is finally welcoming concerts and Broadway shows back to Champaign. Included on the schedule for 2022:

  • Harlem Globetrotters: January 7th, 2022
  • America’s Original March Madness Basketball Championships: March 10-12, 2022
  • Madagascar: April 6, 2022
  • Chicago: April 12th, 2022
  • Hairspray: April 18, 2022
  • For King & Country: April 21st, 2022

All tickets are available at StateFarmCenter.com/Broadway, over the phone at 1-866-ILLINI-1, or at the Illinois Ticket Office inside the main west lobby at State Farm Center. Individual show tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 24 at 12pm CT, with a presale for previous series subscribers starting three hours prior at 9am CT.

For a complete calendar and ticket information, visit State Farm Center’s website: http://www.statefarmcenter.com

