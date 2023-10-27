Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

Red Mask Players will present “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” by Christopher Durang on October 27-29 and November 3-5, 2023. This laugh-out-loud comedy won a Tony Award for Best Play.

Red Mask Players is one of the oldest community theater groups in Illinois. Established in 1936 by Kathryn Randolph. Red Mask Players welcomes new people. Even if they have never done any theater before.

There are 4 people in the cast of “Vanya” that are new to the Red Mask stage.

Middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia share a home in Bucks County, PA, where they bicker and complain about the circumstances of their lives. Suddenly, their movie-star sister, Masha, swoops in with her new boy toy, Spike. The family is launched into a rollicking weekend of one-upmanship, exposed nerves, costumes, and fortune telling. Also on the scene are sassy maid Cassandra, who can predict the future, and a lovely young aspiring actress named Nina, whose prettiness somewhat worries the imperious Masha.

Durang blends boredom and disappointment with the modern-day toils and troubles of celebrity, social networking, and aging. Darren Kilbury is directing this production for Red Mask Players. He last directed (and starred in) “The Play that Goes Wrong” this past Spring. Darren has played the character of Vanya but is bringing something new to the play as its director.

Members of the “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” cast are Tony Kostas as Vanya, Alex Kostas as Sonia, Barb Whaling as Masha, Doug Malcolm as Spike, Meredith Black as Nina, and Susan Reid as Cassandra.

Performances will take place at the Kathryn Randolph Theater, 601 N. Vermilion St. in Danville.

This play is intended for mature audiences.

Tickets are regularly $20, $18 for seniors and students. Season memberships are available. For ticketing information, visit redmaskplayers.com or call the Red Mask Box Office at 217-442-5858.