Community sets Evergreen Place apart

Evergreen Place is an active assisted living community, perfect for the next stage of life. Every day is filled with opportunities to keep minds and bodies strong. Their senior living community has multiple activities in which to engage. From book clubs to cooking classes, gardening to fishing, seniors will find just the thing to keep feeling great and loving life.

You’ve worked hard your whole life. Now it’s time to relax. Evergreen Place assisted living offers a vibrant community with help nearby if and when you need it. Services at Evergreen include:

24 hour on site clinical support

Assistance with bathing, dressing and medication management

3 delicious meals every day

Weekly housekeeping

Social enrichment activities

Please call 217-530-4300 for a tour.

Evergreen Place Assisted Living

4114 W Springfield Ave

Champaign IL 61822

http://www.evergreenslc.com/champaign