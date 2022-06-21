Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA)

Schitts and Giggles in collaboration with the Rantoul Police Dept, will be launching a series of “Schitt Talk” to occur every other month. Topics will range, with a general theme being that of overall wellness. The first talk will be about Teen Depression. On June 21st, we will have a panel of experts that work with teens and/or their families about youth depression.

The Rantoul Police 4U Initiative is focusing on community supports and resources. As we recognize the concerns of our residents we want to be able to facilitate safe places to come together to learn and freely speak about on-going issues in our communities and home. 4U Rantoul will continue to consult with use vetted members of our communities to address the different topics presented during the “Schitt Talk” series.

This outreach event is open to the public. RSVP preferred, but no one will be turned away.

Schitts & Giggles

107 N. Kentucky

Rantoul

Rantoul Police Dept

109 E. Grove

Rantoul