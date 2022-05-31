Charleston, Ill. (WCIA)

Diepholz Auto is an auto dealership and a 10-time GM Mark of Excellence award-winner, we’re here to provide our customers with the best experience imaginable. To be recognized for this award, we had to earn the highest marks in sales and customer satisfaction.

Diepholz is proud to be an automotive leader in the Charleston and Paris area. At our Charleston location, we carry Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac products. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM products can be found at our Paris store. We are a No-Pressure dealership. Our knowledgeable and friendly staff listens to every need of our customers and offers suggestions based on budgets and lifestyles. We will never pressure you into a sale!

At Diepholz Auto, we believe that running a good business is about more than pleasing every customer that walks through our doors. It’s also essential to make sure the community around us is supported in any way it can. That’s why we work with local businesses and organizations that are committed to the general welfare of those who live in Charleston, Paris, and in other Illinois towns.

We’re also one of 300 dealers in the nation to earn the prestigious “Certified ELITE Service” status, and to be in the top 10% in the nation for customer care. You can bring your car, truck, SUV or minivan to our Buick and Cadillac service center knowing that it will be in great hands.

We vow to always provide our best price upfront, guaranteed. We do this so you can spend more time getting to know the vehicle you’d like to buy or lease and less time on the negotiating process. Stop by our dealer to shop our competitively-priced inventory of new and pre-owned models.

We help you buy or lease a new Chevy or Cadillac with no gimmicks and no hassle. We make buying a new or used car so simple that you can be in and out of the dealership and on the road in 60 minutes or less with our streamlined car-buying process.

NO pressure.

No one likes being pressured to buy a car, which is why we won’t pressure you. When you visit Diepholz Auto you can take your time browsing our inventory and test-driving different models. Our sales experts will answer any questions you have, and we’ll help you finalize your financing rate once you’ve decided which car you’d like to take home.

Diepholz Auto has been family-owned and -operated for over 30 years, and we’ve consistently been a Mark of Excellence Dealer winner for the past 10 years. Visit a Diepholz dealership today to experience the kind of car-buying and -servicing experience you deserve.

Diepholz Auto has been hosting “Community Open-Tab” events since the fall of last year partnering with other local businesses and giving back to the community. The concept is to “open a tab” at a local business and pay it forward to the community we both serve.

For the summer months, Diepholz has decided to take this approach on a larger scale. In June Diepholz will be hosting “Pool Parties,” opening the pools to the public on their tab. The first pool party will be Friday, June 3rd from 7-9 pm at the Rotary Community Aquatic Center in Charleston. The second event will be held Tuesday, June 21st from 6-9 at the Marshall Pool near our Paris dealership. However, in order to attend the Charleston pool party, people will have to have a pass from our dealership to attend, as there is a limit on attendance. Anyone is welcome to come by our dealership in Charleston and receive passes. There are no passes for the Marshall pool party.

This July, Diepholz also plans to continue the summer fun and host “Food Truck Month.” Currently, we have Big Al’s shake up’s coming to both locations on July 12th and 13th from 11-6 pm. The Sizzlin Tizzler will also be at our Charleston location on July 28th. Diepholz has plans to host several more trucks throughout the month of July – keep an eye out for announcements on our FB page. Or if any business, in general, is interested in partnering, Diepholz would love to connect.

Diepholz Auto

Business/Organization Phone

217-348-0141

631 W Lincoln Ave

Charleston, IL 61920