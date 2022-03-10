Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Community Education Series

Carle’s Community Health Initiatives is taking the lead to help people learn how to be healthier through a monthly Community Education Series. The 30-minute zoom sessions feature Carle physicians and other healthcare experts addressing various topics on how individuals can improve their health. The series is part of many services CHI provides to the community, and extends Carle’s long-term commitment to improving health education, access and care to the community.

Today, we have Dr. Tess Bailey, a Carle physician and Associate Medical Director for Community Health Initiatives, who serves as the point person for the series. Dr. Bailey is a Hoopeston native who graduated with a BS, MS in entomology and an MD from the University of Illinois. With Carle for 22 years, she is family medicine trained and currently works in convenient care. Thank you for being here to provide us with details about the Community Education Series.

Can you share why the Community Education Series is needed at this time?

• A passion for helping others has been at the foundation of everything we do at Carle Health.

Can you tell me more about your team called Community Health Initiatives?

• Our Community Health Initiatives team is always looking for more ways to bring healthcare and information to the people who need it most. We collaborate with a robust network of community partners to address serious health issues. In addition to this type of outreach education, our community health teams also provide a variety of home visiting, mobile health, faith community health, and rural health and farm safety services.

• Our team has identified a need for easily accessible education:

o Support the physical, mental, and social health of people living in the communities Carle Health serves.

o Provide evidence-based health information virtually in clear, accessible language to the public, with a topic expert, and an opportunity for asking questions.

o Empower community members with health knowledge and connect them to local resources.

o Understand health concerns and priorities in the community and help address as needed.

o These sessions are being offered at NO COST, designed to help all community members by bringing vital information and services directly to them, right in their own homes and neighborhoods.

o Also offering some special sessions in other languages to address communities within the community.

What are the topics of the sessions?

• Managing chronic conditions (such as hypertension, diabetes, and mental health issues), injury and violence prevention, social needs, nutrition and physical activity, and taking ownership of you and your family’s health are among topics.

• We started at the end of January and continue to build our audience.

• These are educational sessions designed to provide supplemental guidance and support to doctor visits.

What are some of the future topics?

• Tuesday, March 29 – Ways to take ownership of your health and improve outcomes

• Tuesday, April 12 – Hypertension (Spanish speakers)

• Tuesday, April 26 – Food allergy myth busters

• Tuesday, May 17 – Eating healthy made simple

• Tuesday, June 14 – Play therapy for all ages

What time do the programs start?

• Tuesdays 6 p.m. via the zoom link-again no cost!

• Just go to carle.org/events to find an upcoming program and the links to register for each session of the community education series. You’ll also be able to see all the other offerings that Carle provides.

