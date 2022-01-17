Common myths regarding flu vaccine debunked with Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

Aunt Martha’s shares tips on the flu vaccine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon