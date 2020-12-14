Comfort food at Holly’s Country Kitchen

Monticello, Ill. (WCIA)

Holly’s Country Kitchen is best described as a mini Cracker Barrel in Unique Monticello. The restaurant provides scratch made comfort food, keto options, and steak and prime rib on the weekends. We are best known for catering to the farm community, our meat and potato meals and our delicious $10 specials that include entree, side, drink and a homemade dessert. One of our favorites is our Buttermilk Fried Chicken and Waffle Sandwiches on Wednesdays.

We provide shopping booths for local vendors that include decor, primitives, signs, refurbished furniture, boutique vinyl tees, jewelry, and metal signs. Another offering is our daily Take n Bake Meals, and our made from scratch freezer meals.

I am most proud of being able to save time so families can come back to the dinner table. Our prepped meals are completely prepped and ready for the oven or crockpot, no prep, no mess and allows families to sit together and eat a meal. It is so important to me for kids to have that time to talk to about their day, have that bonding time and open communication. We also have a large customer base of retired folks who love being able to purchase their favorite meals without all the prep work and clean up!

My restaurant provides scratch made comfort food, using recipes from my grandparents. We cater to the farm community and even delivered our hot fresh meals to farmers in the field during harvest.

We are the only business that provides fresh take n bakes and freezers meals as well. You can order your favorite meals on our website.

We are providing full Christmas dinner options. With the COVID-19, many families are not having huge family gatherings, so we can provide an affordable homemade meal without all the work!

Holly’s Country Kitchen

217-762-FOOD(3663)

1204 Bear Lane

Monticello IL. 61856