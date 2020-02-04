Comedy Night at C-U Comedy Club

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Jesse Tuttle, C-U Comedy Organizer, is back with details on what they have planned for Valentine’s Day.

February 14th – Eastland Suites in Urbana – Pat Godwin (Bob & Tom Radio) at 8pm

February 15th – Baldarotta’s (Lincoln Square Mall) – 8pm Valentine’s Weekend Show

February 22nd – Milford, IL – Town & Country Events (C-U Comedy’s first show at that venue)

C-U Comedy Club in downtown Champaign: Voted “Best Date Night Activity” and “Best Date Spot” in Champaign-Urbana by Buzz Magazine in 2019. Perfect shows for Valentine’s Weekend.

www.cucomedy.com for tickets and full info.