Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Yellow & Co. is known for being a gift/art boutique and having sip and paint parties. Last year we expanded into hosting live events such as Comedians, Musicians, Magicians, Trivia Night, workshops and other sip and create events. We are looking to get the word out about these cool events.

We are focused in bringing fun events to this area with high caliber talent. Date Nights! Outing with Friends! Outing with Coworkers!

Comedian Nick Guerra is coming to town!

http://nickguerra.com/

Nick has been featured on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, has a Dry Bar comedy special “Enjoy Life” and an HBO half hour comedy special “Love Me At My Worst”. He made his TV debut on the Comedy Central show “Stand Up Revolution with Gabriel Iglesias” and was a fan favorite on NBC’s Last Comic Standing.

We are focused on bringing talent that has established credits such as America’s Got Talent, American Idol, The Voice, Appearances on late Night shows, HBO, Showtime, Comedy Central and DryBary Comedy appearances/specials!

Crisis Nursery is such a great cause particular for Champaign Urbana. Crisis Nursery creates an “Island of Safety” dedicated to the prevention of child abuse and neglect by providing 24-hour emergency care for children and support to strengthen families in crisis. A beacon of light for children and families who are at risk of abuse or neglect in our community; we ensure that the necessary support and services are available to every child and family in need. When you purchase a ticket, you will have the option to donate! Also, a percentage of drink sales will also go toward the Crisis Nursery.

https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/yellow-co-featuring-nick-guerra-1147179?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=creatorshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=odclsxcollection&utm-source=cp&aff=escb

Yellow and Co.

604 East Main Street

suite C

Mahomet

http://yellowandcoevents.com