Come on Down to The Price is Right Live

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Here it comes. Everyone’s favorite game show is on its way to you, along with the chance to win a share of the more than $10 million in cash and fabulous prizes we’ve given away!

Alongside our Celebrity Host, randomly-selected contestants play everyone’s favorite games like Plinko™, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and even the fabulous Showcase. Lucky audience members can even win prizes right from their seat.

Generations of fans all across America have made The Price is Right Live™ the perfect family entertainment experience. And the next contestant might be YOU!

March 12th

The Price Is Right Live

“The State Farm Center Theatre and WCIA have teamed up to create a special promo code for our viewers good for $10 off select tickets for the upcoming Price is Right Live show on March 12! All you have to do is visit StateFarmCenter.com, go to The Price is Right Live event page, and click on the button in the middle of the page that says “Buy Tickets With a Promo Code.” Once you click on the link, enter the code PLINKOWCIA and you will receive $10 off select seats when you buy!”